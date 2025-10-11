'Gold diggers shop for a rich husband': New Indian AI matchmaking App sparks outrage over Rs 50 lakh entry slap

India’s long-standing tradition of using matrimonial platforms like Shaadi.com and Jeevansathi now has a new and controversial entrant: Knot.dating, an AI-powered matrimonial app targeting a very specific demographic—India’s “top 1%” men.

The app recently went viral after a lawyer posted a video on Instagram highlighting its unique entry rules. According to her, Knot.dating only allows men earning Rs 50 lakh or more annually to join, while placing no such criteria for women. The lawyer criticised the app for promoting what she called a “gold digger” culture, saying it enables women to "shop for a rich husband."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Appachu C | Lawyer (@yourinstalawyer)

She also pointed out that the app was co-founded by two men—Jasveer Singh and Abhishek Asthana—and sarcastically remarked on the irony of men creating a platform that reinforces the stereotype they often criticize.

The viral video, which has garnered lakhs of views, sparked a wave of reactions online. Some users supported the lawyer’s critique, while others defended the concept.

One user commented, “It makes sense to marry someone with social and financial parity.” Another added, “There should be a salary filter for women too—why only men?”

Others viewed the app as problematic, accusing it of commodifying relationships. “This is basically an elite matchmaking market where men shop for women who are perceived as lesser,” wrote one user.

Responding to the backlash, Knot.dating commented on the original video, asking, “Humein kyun toda?” (Why are you breaking us?)

In an interview with BusinessWire India, CEO Jasveer Singh explained that the Rs 50 lakh income filter is not about money, but ambition. “It’s a hard filter that provides clarity. It tells you about a person’s mindset and trajectory,” he said. Singh emphasised that the app is for people serious about marriage—not casual dating.