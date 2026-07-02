Viral photos circulating on social media alleges that Iraqi law enforcement recovered US$ 57 million (around Rs 490 crore) in cash, 27-kg of gold and even gold-made bra and panties during a raid on the residence of Iraqi politician Hind Al-Abbasi.

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The claim has sparked widespread discussion online, with photos purportedly showing stacks of cash, gold bars and luxury items. However, several aspects of the viral narrative remain unverified.

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What is verified?

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Iraq has indeed launched a major anti-corruption campaign targeting politicians and government officials accused of corruption and money laundering.

According to multiple reports, security agencies conducted raids at the residences of several public representatives and officials as part of the crackdown. Large quantities of cash and gold have reportedly been seized in some of these operations.

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Reports also indicate that dozens of suspects, including politicians and government officials, have been detained as part of the ongoing campaign.

What about Hind Al-Abbasi?

While viral social media posts attribute the seizure of US$ 57 million and 27-kg of gold to Hind Al-Abbasi, there has been no official confirmation from Iraqi authorities linking all the circulated images or the complete list of seized items to her.

The claim about gold underwear

The most widely shared claim involves gold-made bra and panties, described in viral posts as "golden undergarments".

However, this claim has not been officially verified.

Some reports suggest the luxury gold items may have been recovered during anti-corruption raids, while others indicate the claim may be exaggerated or incorrectly linked to a particular lawmaker.

Several fact-checkers have noted that there is no official evidence confirming the recovery of gold underwear from Hind Al-Abbasi's residence.

Another leader also under scrutiny

Reports suggest that raids were also conducted at the residence of Iraqi MP Alia Nassif, where authorities allegedly recovered billions of Iraqi dinars and gold.

Some reports claim the viral images of the alleged gold undergarments are linked to this case rather than Hind Al-Abbasi. However, these claims too remain unconfirmed by Iraqi authorities.