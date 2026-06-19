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Home / Trending / Gone in seconds! Child drops mom's iPhone into lake, leaves family stunned

Gone in seconds! Child drops mom's iPhone into lake, leaves family stunned

It remains unclear whether the phone was ever retrieved

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:11 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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A relaxing family boat trip quickly turned into an expensive mishap when a child unexpectedly threw his mother's iPhone into a lake.

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The incident, which was captured on video, has since gone viral across social media, sparking a wave of reactions from viewers. In the clip, the child can be seen sitting calmly in his mother’s lap while holding the smartphone. Moments later, the curious kid casually drops the device into the water leaving no reaction time.

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His mother did attempt to save the phone, however it was too late.

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It remains unclear whether the phone was ever retrieved.

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Mixed reactions:

“Well done kid… you showed it the right place and showed your mom the fault of hers.. mobiles are not for kids," wrote one viewer.

Another added, “Or may be this kid was only curious to see what happens when something goes in water. We are probably killing a scientist, or Steve Jobs of India."

A third user joked, “Bro had heard a lot about the iPhone making a big splash in the smartphone market. He wanted to personally see it make a splash."

While many viewers focused on the humour, others pointed out a more serious issue. Several users noticed that the child did not appear to be wearing a life jacket during the boat ride.

It remains unclear whether the phone was ever retrieved.

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