Gone too far? Man scares daughter with fake ultrasound showing 'worms' in stomach, Internet divided

A father's unusual attempt to discourage his daughter from eating junk food has sparked a debate on social media. The users were divided over whether frightening a child is an appropriate way to promote healthy habits.

In a video shared on Instagram by user Archana Singh, the man is seen performing what appears to be a fake ultrasound scan on his daughter's stomach. Using a computer mouse connected to a laptop as a 'makeshift scanner,' he moves it across the child's belly while the laptop screen appears to display worms inside her stomach.

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The father suggests that the worms were caused by eating junk food. In no time the child begins to cry and runs to her mother and promising to quit eating junk food.

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“A father's fake ultrasound cured her daughter's junk food habit in one go,” reads the text displayed on the video.

The clip has drawn mixed reactions online.

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Some users viewed the prank as an unconventional but potentially effective way to encourage children to avoid unhealthy food. Others questioned whether deliberately scaring a child was the right method to teach healthy eating habits.

Several viewers criticised the father for making his daughter cry, while others argued that such tactics could have a lasting emotional impact on children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Singh (@archanasingh085)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “It's funny and very innocent, but let's always remember that adults are the ones responsible for what they give to their children.”

Another reacted, “And then we are surprised when children start lying and deceiving others by telling white lies. I wonder where they learned it from?”