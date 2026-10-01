DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / Gone too far? Man scares daughter with fake ultrasound showing 'worms' in stomach, Internet divided

Gone too far? Man scares daughter with fake ultrasound showing 'worms' in stomach, Internet divided

The father suggests that the worms were caused by eating junk food

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:55 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
archanasingh085/Instagram
Advertisement

A father's unusual attempt to discourage his daughter from eating junk food has sparked a debate on social media. The users were divided over whether frightening a child is an appropriate way to promote healthy habits.

In a video shared on Instagram by user Archana Singh, the man is seen performing what appears to be a fake ultrasound scan on his daughter's stomach. Using a computer mouse connected to a laptop as a 'makeshift scanner,' he moves it across the child's belly while the laptop screen appears to display worms inside her stomach.

Advertisement

The father suggests that the worms were caused by eating junk food. In no time the child begins to cry and runs to her mother and promising to quit eating junk food.

Advertisement

“A father's fake ultrasound cured her daughter's junk food habit in one go,” reads the text displayed on the video.

The clip has drawn mixed reactions online.

Advertisement

Some users viewed the prank as an unconventional but potentially effective way to encourage children to avoid unhealthy food. Others questioned whether deliberately scaring a child was the right method to teach healthy eating habits.

Several viewers criticised the father for making his daughter cry, while others argued that such tactics could have a lasting emotional impact on children.

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “It's funny and very innocent, but let's always remember that adults are the ones responsible for what they give to their children.”

Another reacted, “And then we are surprised when children start lying and deceiving others by telling white lies. I wonder where they learned it from?”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts