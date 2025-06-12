DT
PT
Home / Trending / 'Goodbye India': British passenger's last post before plane crash

'Goodbye India': British passenger’s last post before plane crash

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:07 PM Jun 12, 2025 IST
A screen grab of Jamie Meek’s post.
London-based yoga enthusiast Jamie Meek was onboard the Air India flight — that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday — with his partner Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek.

The couple was returning to UK after a trip to Gujarat. Reminiscing his memories in India, Jamie shared a post on Instagram on Wednesday night, calling it a "magical experience" in India.

He posted another video on Thursday morning, just minutes before he boarded his flight to England. "Goodbye India...," he said.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in Meghaninagar area near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at around 2 pm minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.

Their final Instagram post — just moments before boarding the doomed Air India flight — has now gone viral. In the video, both can be seen happy after their India trip. The couple’s last post before the tragic incident has left netizens shocked.

