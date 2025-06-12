'Goodbye India': British passenger’s last post before plane crash
London-based yoga enthusiast Jamie Meek was onboard the Air India flight — that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday — with his partner Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek.
The couple was returning to UK after a trip to Gujarat. Reminiscing his memories in India, Jamie shared a post on Instagram on Wednesday night, calling it a "magical experience" in India.
He posted another video on Thursday morning, just minutes before he boarded his flight to England. "Goodbye India...," he said.
🚨 Jamie Ray Meek, a British citizen listed as a passenger on Air India Flight 171, reportedly shared a final Instagram Story shortly before takeoff.— the Pulse (@thePulseGlobal) June 12, 2025
He appears on the official manifest under GBR 149261531. A video believed to be his last post.#India #Crash #Ahmedabad #Boeing… pic.twitter.com/KmSpz9iOi9
The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in Meghaninagar area near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at around 2 pm minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.
Their final Instagram post — just moments before boarding the doomed Air India flight — has now gone viral. In the video, both can be seen happy after their India trip. The couple’s last post before the tragic incident has left netizens shocked.
