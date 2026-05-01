Google Doodle pays tribute to workers on Labour Day
The day grew out of the late 19th-century labour movement and its push for an 8-hour workday
Advertisement
On Thursday, Google marked Labour Day with a colourful Doodle. It honoured workers worldwide and their role in building today’s workplace. The Doodle, on Google’s homepage, featured illustrations of people from various professions — healthcare, construction, education and technology — in a tribute to the global workforce.
Advertisement
Observed on May 1, Labour Day or International Workers’ Day grew out of the late 19th-century labour movement and its push for an eight-hour workday.
Advertisement
Globally, the day serves as a reminder of the progress made in improving working conditions while also drawing attention to issues such as job security, wage inequality and the impact of automation.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement