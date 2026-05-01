Google Doodle pays tribute to workers on Labour Day

On Thursday, Google marked Labour Day with a colourful Doodle. It honoured workers worldwide and their role in building today’s workplace. The Doodle, on Google’s homepage, featured illustrations of people from various professions — healthcare, construction, education and technology — in a tribute to the global workforce.

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Observed on May 1, Labour Day or International Workers’ Day grew out of the late 19th-century labour movement and its push for an eight-hour workday.

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Globally, the day serves as a reminder of the progress made in improving working conditions while also drawing attention to issues such as job security, wage inequality and the impact of automation.