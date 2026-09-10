Bridgerton fever recently took over a social club in Bengaluru. The city swapped its trademark pub and nightlife culture for a touch of Regency-era charm as residents turned out in floor-length gowns, elbow-length gloves, intricate hairstyles and ballroom attire.

The event, titled “Lady Whistledown Affair,” was held at Arena Brewhouse in Indiranagar on September 6. Organised by social club Together, the gathering aimed at recreating the grandeur associated with Netflix’s hit period drama Bridgerton.

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Sharing a video from the event on Instagram, Together described it as “an evening of elegance, romance, and a little bit of scandal” and billed it as Bengaluru’s first Bridgerton Ball.

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However, the celebration drew mixed reactions online after a video from the event was reposted on X by user @ShaabaashKat.

Bangalore is now competing with Gujarat in the Cringe Olympics pic.twitter.com/Cj7PPTPaFW — Kat (@ShaabaashKat) September 8, 2026

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, “This is like being in a play. They are acting just not on stage. can be fun thing only if they are grounded in reality. This can’t become next trend plz. Its passe."

Another commented, “Where are the Guardians of Sanskaar" when you need them. Please stop this cringe."

A third reacted: “People will spend on the dumbest shit. But its their money after all those taxes. Let them spending it. Its something different apart from bars and pubs. Social media has spoilt ever Indian it feels like," the user wrote.”

Another commented, “Kar ye rahe hain sharam mujhe aa rahi hai."

The costumes also became a talking point. One user questioned whether attendees appeared comfortable with the theme, writing, “Tbh they look uncomfortable with the dance and the costumes. And what exactly is that tall guy wearing? Never seen anything like that even in GOT forget bridgerton."

Another simply remarked, “This was a hard watch ngl."

Disclaimer: This article is based on user-generated content. The claims made in the original post have not been independently verified by The Tribune.