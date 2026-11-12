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Home / Trending / Greater Noida's burning flat: 16-year-old fetches fire extinguisher, battles blaze by himself

Greater Noida's burning flat: 16-year-old fetches fire extinguisher, battles blaze by himself

The incident took place around 1 pm at 11th Avenue in Gaur City 2, Delhi-NCR

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:54 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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The teenager was on his way to retrieve his grandfather’s scooter when he noticed the fire. Credit: hemwanttiwariofficial via Instagram
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A 16-year-old boy in Greater Noida sprang into action after spotting a fire in a residential flat, risking his safety to tackle the flames. He alerted security personnel and neighbours, fetched a fire extinguisher and even broke the glass door of the locked apartment to prevent the fire from spreading.

The incident took place around 1 pm at 11th Avenue in Gaur City 2, Delhi-NCR.

The teenager was on his way to retrieve his grandfather’s scooter when he noticed the fire. He immediately alerted the building’s security personnel and neighbours. However, instead of waiting for help to arrive, he rushed to fetch a fire extinguisher and began dousing the flames.

Since the flat was locked and its owners were away, he broke the glass door to gain entry.

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His timely intervention helped contain the flames before they could spread to a pile of books inside the house.

The incident was captured in a video shared on Instagram by Hemwant Tiwari.

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The text accompanying the video praised the boy’s quick response and courage.

It read, "The boy managed to enter the locked house where the fire had broken out. The owners were out of town. He didn’t even hesitate despite the toxic fumes. While the management was still planning, he ran to get fire extinguishers and single-handedly prevented a major fire."

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