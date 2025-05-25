DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Trending / ‘Greatest reel of all time’: Internet in splits after ‘Rosesh Sarabhai’ mocks Bilawal Bhutto

‘Greatest reel of all time’: Internet in splits after ‘Rosesh Sarabhai’ mocks Bilawal Bhutto

In a video posted ‘on public demand’ on his Instagram account, actor Rajesh Kumar mimicks Bilawal Bhutto’s speech in the Pakistani Parliament
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:31 PM May 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rajesh mocked Bilawal in full ‘Rosesh Sarabhai’ mode, imitating, “Kaun raat ke andhere mein hamle karte hain?"
Advertisement

Actor Rajesh Kumar, known for his role as Rosesh Sarabhai in the sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, has gone viral for his take on Pakistan’s former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In a video posted ‘on public demand’ on his Instagram account, the actor mimicked Bilawal’s recent speech in the Pakistani Parliament – one that became the subject of memes online.

Advertisement

Bilawal delivered the speech during a debate on ‘Operation Sindoor’. His delivery and tone caught the internet’s attention, with users quick to point out its resemblance to the poetic and dramatic style of Rosesh Sarabhai.

Adding his own twist, Rajesh mocked Bilawal in full ‘Rosesh Sarabhai’ mode, imitating, “Kaun raat ke andhere mein hamle karte hain? Chor raat ke andhere mein hamle karte hain. Buzdil raat ke andhere mein hamle karte hai…agar inmein himmat hoti toh yeh subah aate! (Who attacks at night? Robbers attack at night. Cowards attack at night… if they had courage, they would have come during the day!)”

Advertisement

He added, “Ting tong karte aur kehte, ‘Bhaiya, aane do!’ (They would ring the bell and say, ‘Brother, let me come in!’),” before bursting into laughter.

The video juxtaposed Bilawal’s actual speech with clips of Rosesh’s poetry recitations.

Advertisement

Rajesh’s fans flooded his comments section with laughs, declaring it the ‘greatest reel of all time.’ One user wrote, “Scrolling ends here, nothing is topping this today.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper