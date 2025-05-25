‘Greatest reel of all time’: Internet in splits after ‘Rosesh Sarabhai’ mocks Bilawal Bhutto

Actor Rajesh Kumar, known for his role as Rosesh Sarabhai in the sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, has gone viral for his take on Pakistan’s former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In a video posted ‘on public demand’ on his Instagram account, the actor mimicked Bilawal’s recent speech in the Pakistani Parliament – one that became the subject of memes online.

Advertisement

Bilawal delivered the speech during a debate on ‘Operation Sindoor’. His delivery and tone caught the internet’s attention, with users quick to point out its resemblance to the poetic and dramatic style of Rosesh Sarabhai.

Adding his own twist, Rajesh mocked Bilawal in full ‘Rosesh Sarabhai’ mode, imitating, “Kaun raat ke andhere mein hamle karte hain? Chor raat ke andhere mein hamle karte hain. Buzdil raat ke andhere mein hamle karte hai…agar inmein himmat hoti toh yeh subah aate! (Who attacks at night? Robbers attack at night. Cowards attack at night… if they had courage, they would have come during the day!)”

Advertisement

He added, “Ting tong karte aur kehte, ‘Bhaiya, aane do!’ (They would ring the bell and say, ‘Brother, let me come in!’),” before bursting into laughter.

The video juxtaposed Bilawal’s actual speech with clips of Rosesh’s poetry recitations.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajesh Kumar (@rajeshkumar.official)

Rajesh’s fans flooded his comments section with laughs, declaring it the ‘greatest reel of all time.’ One user wrote, “Scrolling ends here, nothing is topping this today.”