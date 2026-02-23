DT
Home / Trending / 'Green flag spotted': IndiGo pilot brings wife flowers from every country he visits, Internet loves it

The Instagram clip has garnered 1.1 million views so far

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:19 PM Feb 23, 2026 IST
megha_.Jha and captain.abhi/ Instagram
Once again, IndiGo is taking over social media. However, this time it’s a pilot’s heartwarming gesture towards his wife that’s gone viral. The viral Instagram video, shared by @megha_.Jha, shows the pilot man entering his house with a text overlay, “Married a man who brings me flowers from different countries.”

He is seen entering a smile, highlighting the enthusiasm of meeting his wife after the trip. The pilot is seen carrying a bouquet in one hand, along with his luggage in the other.

Apparently, the pilot is the husband of the woman recording the clip, who gets her flowers from every country he visits as part of his profession. The internet in no time called the moment ‘super cute’. The clip has garnered 1.1 million views so far.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Megha Jha (@megha_.jha)

Netizens react:

One user commented, “May this kinda love find me,” and another wrote, “Green flag spotted.”

The third comment read, “Thats sweet… love and care brings hapiness and most importantly creating bond between couple. Bless you both and happy partnership forever. (hoping to see you guys at some point in one of the Indigo flight).”

