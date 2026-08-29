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Home / Trending / Green house that survived against all odds amid Nepal flash floods raging waters, family’s survival captivates internet

Green house that survived against all odds amid Nepal flash floods raging waters, family’s survival captivates internet

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:04 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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As devastating flash floods swept through parts of Nepal, destroying homes, buildings and infrastructure, a green-painted house standing amid raging, muddy floodwaters has emerged as a striking story of survival, drawing millions of views and reactions on social media.

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Videos circulating online show the house surrounded by fast-moving floodwater as nearby structures appear to be damaged or swept away by the powerful current.

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In the first widely shared video, floodwaters can be seen surging through the area, carrying debris and engulfing buildings. The sheer force of the water raised fears about the safety of a family believed to be trapped inside the green house.

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As the flood continued to tear through the surrounding area, the house appeared to remain standing despite being surrounded by the rapidly flowing water.

The footage sparked concern among social media users, many of whom expressed hope that the family inside had survived.

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A later video reportedly showing the same house brought some relief, with social media users claiming that the family had managed to survive the disaster. However, independent verification of the family's condition was not immediately available.

The remarkable survival of the structure quickly became a talking point online, with users praising its apparent resilience as neighbouring buildings were damaged by the floodwaters.

“In such a condition, what must have been going through their minds? Were they bidding goodbye or discussing what to do if someone survives... Someone must interview them,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “This house standing after such an immense force is an example of the value of strong construction.”

“Kudos to whoever built that building,” another user said.

“Thank God that house survived the floods,” a user commented.

The videos have attracted millions of views, with viewers expressing a mix of shock, concern and relief.

The green house has become one of the most striking images emerging from the Nepal flash-flood disaster, highlighting not only the destructive power of the floods but also the extraordinary stories of survival unfolding amid the devastation.

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