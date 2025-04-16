A social media post by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi sparked buzz online after Grok AI offered a strange interpretation for it. In her post on X, Chaturvedi appeared to take a subtle jab at an unnamed journalist, accusing them of spreading falsehoods—what she referred to as “gobar lies”—to benefit corporate interests.

Her post read, “A third grade patrakaar who loves calling everyone a godi patrakaar but continues agenda for corporate clients is back to spreading gobar lies about me. Pathetic person tried earlier too now has begun again at whose behest we all know. Lagey raho, hopefully the client will throw a few crumbs at you like you must have thrown at trolls like the jailbird. Aukaat hi wahi hai… bikau."

The cryptic nature of her comment led many users to consult Grok AI, the chatbot from Elon Musk’s X platform, in hopes of uncovering the identity of the journalist in question.

To their surprise, the chatbot responded saying, “It’s likely that ‘that person’ refers to Taylor Swift, a globally famous singer. She has 278 million Instagram followers and sold over 200 million records. Her Eras Tour and album The Tortured Poets Department keep her in the spotlight. Named 2024’s second most Googled person, she’s the world’s richest female musician. Her relationship with Travis Kelce and feuds, like with Kanye West, add to her fame."

Users were amused and left comments such as, “@grok tu pagal hai sach me” and “Abe @grok tune bhaang khaya hai kya aaj?”