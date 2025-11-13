Groom stabbed multiple times on stage in Maharashtra, drone helps track attacker who flees on bike for 2 kms

It was a chaos at a wedding in Amravati on Monday after the groom was stabbed multiple times on stage. In a dramatic turn of events, the wedding videographer used his drone to chase the fleeing attacker, helping police later identify the suspect.

A man was stabbed at his wedding reception in Amravati district of Maharashtra. The drone hired for the wedding shoot managed to chase for 2 kms the suspects fleeing from the spot after stabbing the groom. Unreal scenes. pic.twitter.com/M4rOHykPza — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 12, 2025

According to police, the accused, Ragho Jitendra Bakshi, allegedly stabbed groom Sajal Ram Samudra (22) three times during the ceremony before fleeing the venue. Reacting swiftly, the videographer redirected his drone from the stage and followed the attacker as he escaped on a motorcycle with another man.

DCP Ganesh Shinde said the incident took place on Tuesday night at Sahil Lawn on Badnera Road.

“Groom Sujal Samudre was attacked with a knife by his friend Raghav Bakshi over a past dispute. Bakshi stabbed Samudre on his thigh and back before escaping on a bike,” he said.

Drone footage shows a man sprinting out of the wedding venue as another, waiting on a bike, starts the engine. Seconds before the accused jumps onto the pillion seat, he turns back and threatens the man chasing him.

The two then speed off and enter a busy road, shows the footge.

Shinde said the accused had also attacked the victim two days ago.

The drone reportedly tracked the suspects for nearly two kilometres, capturing crucial footage of their movements. Investigators later seized the footage to determine the identity of the accused and the route used for the escape.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack stemmed from a minor altercation during a DJ dance earlier in the event, which left the accused enraged.

The injured groom is currently undergoing treatment, while police have launched a manhunt to trace and arrest the accused.