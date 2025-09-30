Groundbreaking! Aishwarya Rai challenges gender norms in sherwani at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai has once again turned heads in the fashion world with her latest look in a ramp walk for L’Oréal Paris. Donning a custom sherwani designed by Manish Malhotra, she exuded confidence in the androgynous outfit.

The actor appeared as L’Oréal’s global ambassador in the bold and boundary-pushing ensemble by Manish Malhotra. The custom indigo creation reimagines the traditional Indian sherwani through an androgynous lens—blending heritage menswear with a distinctly modern, sensual edge.

Malhotra’s design challenges conventional gender norms with its sculpted, body-hugging silhouette and rich embellishments conventionally reserved for womenswear. The sherwani features dramatic 10-inch diamond-embroidered cuffs and cascading diamond scallops down the back. Diamond-studded animal brooches add a surreal, almost fantastical touch to the look.On Instagram, Malhotra said, “[The] necklace recalls the opulence of a nau lakha haar”.

The jacket is finished with a raised bandhgala collar, split neckline, front diamond-studded buttons, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and front and side slits. She completed the ensemble with matching flared trousers, high heels, delicate diamond ear studs, bold statement rings, and her signature red lip, cementing the look as a powerful expression of gender-fluid couture on the global stage.