Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concur

Chandigarh, October 18
Guinness World Records has finally given its nod to a perception that is prevalent among working class by acknowledging ‘Monday blues’ as a relevant feeling for them. The term is believed to be a repository of negative emotions that people get at the beginning of the week while going to their workplace.
we're officially giving monday the record of the worst day of the week— Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 17, 2022
Netizens couldn’t agree more to this official declaration by Guinness World Records and right away lapped up the issue to pour their reactions.
I stand for this. Monday deserves it— Shreya Elizabeth (@Shreya_Elle) October 17, 2022
Totally agree 😓💜— Kim IvetteᵛCT/RushHour/Proof (@KimIvette4) October 17, 2022
I take mondays off just for this reason— Jimmy mcgill (@TheOrignalFoley) October 17, 2022
Agreed pic.twitter.com/e7g2BFYQpG— Bamyie⁷🔮아포방포 (@Vakookie) October 17, 2022
You are officially cool!— Strong Power⁷, Thank You! ✘ 🍭🍬 (@KakePop3) October 17, 2022
The Monday pic.twitter.com/FCqEWESa3G— Arthur ♠ (@ArthurMuhwezi12) October 17, 2022
After a 30 seconds weekend, this is how Monday slaps us hard👀🥶 pic.twitter.com/NMjYyr0SW6— ray_OHS🍂 (@ryan_ohs) October 17, 2022
