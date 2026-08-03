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Home / Trending / Gujarat man walks 60-km pilgrimage to Ambaji Temple in gratitude after missing pet dog returns

Gujarat man walks 60-km pilgrimage to Ambaji Temple in gratitude after missing pet dog returns

Apparently, the Labrador recognised his owner's voice, jumped out of a passing rickshaw and ran straight towards him

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:28 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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In heartwarming incident of hope and faith, the beautiful bond between a pet and its owner has gone viral online. Meet Tiger, a Labrador retriever who went missing nearly three-and-a-half months ago. However, his unexpected return to his owner’s hotel in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, sparked an emotional reunion and celebrations among the family and staff.

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To honour a vow he had made to Goddess Ambaji, the hotel owner undertook a 60-kilometre pilgrimage to the Ambaji Temple after Tiger’s return. The journey was joined by his entire staff and, Tiger himself.

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According to reports, Tiger disappeared over three months ago. Somehow keep hope alive in his heart, the owner prayed at the revered Ambaji Temple and vowed that if Tiger returned safely, he would walk the nearly 60-km route to the shrine as an act of gratitude.

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In a remarkable twist, Tiger recently found his way back to the hotel on his own. Reports suggest the Labrador recognised his owner’s voice, jumped out of a passing rickshaw and ran straight towards him.

Videos from the pilgrimage, now circulating widely on social media, show the group dancing joyfully to music played on speakers as they made their way to the temple.

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, "This is what unconditional and pure love looks like." Another reacted, "This is so beautiful." A third commented, "Loyalty is both ways."

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