Gujarati man disses ‘log kya kahenge’ ideology, performs garba on US streets in skirt and sneakers

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 2

A dancer from the streets of Gujarat gave a personal touch to his garba performance as he took over the streets of New York.

Jainil Mehta broke the gender norms and went beyond the stereotypes as he chose to wear a skirt while bringing live the passion in his choreography.

A video grab of Jainil Mehta performing garba in a skirt.

Credit: jainil_dreamtodance

Internet loved not only the man’s dancing skills but also his confidence to gracefully carry his outfit.

A video grab of Jainil Mehta performing garba in a skirt.

Credit: jainil_dreamtodance

A choreographer by profession, Mehta shared a video of himself grooving to ‘Dholi Taro’, a song from the film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’.

He can be seen dressed in a beautiful white long skirt along with a pair of chunky white sneakers.

A video grab of Jainil Mehta performing garba in a skirt.

Credit: jainil_dreamtodance

“Why can’t we have Navratri all year round? With #meninskirts & @vastra_designer, we can do Garba any time - every time - all the time!! Cause I am G-U-J-J-U!” read the caption of the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jainil Mehta (@jainil_dreamtodance)

Since being shared on his Instagram page, the video has so far garnered over a million views.

The users hailed Mehta for the choice of his outfit.

His page has a lot of videos of him dancing in a skirt.

We are all for Mehta dissing the ‘log kya kehenge’ ideology.