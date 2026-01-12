DT
Gurgaon goes sub-zero: -1°C 'chills' the outskirts

Gurgaon goes sub-zero: -1°C 'chills' the outskirts

The viral X video pans across fields, grass, leaves and fences covered in white frost, with frozen dew and ice formations visible

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:37 AM Jan 12, 2026 IST
A severe cold wave has gripped Delhi-NCR, with Gurgaon's outskirts recording a bone-chilling -1.0°C on January 12. A viral video shows thick layers of ground frost and a man measuring the temperature, highlighting the intensity of the cold spell. The video pans across fields, grass, leaves and fences covered in white frost, with frozen dew and ice formations visible.

Social media users from different parts of the state and country shared updates about weather conditions in their areas.

A user shared an image of frost, commenting, “Min of 1.1 with frost in Sainik Farms, New Delhi.” Another noted, “Rajasthan is also freezing.” A third pointed out colder conditions elsewhere, “Jalandhar rural might be even lower it’s so cold but no frost due to thick moisture fog.”

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ayanagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 2.9°C, followed by Palam at 3.0°C, Safdarjung at 4.8°C, and Ridge station at 3.7°C. IMD predicts similar cold conditions will persist.


The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

