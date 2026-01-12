Gurgaon goes sub-zero: -1°C 'chills' the outskirts

A severe cold wave has gripped Delhi-NCR, with Gurgaon's outskirts recording a bone-chilling -1.0°C on January 12. A viral video shows thick layers of ground frost and a man measuring the temperature, highlighting the intensity of the cold spell. The video pans across fields, grass, leaves and fences covered in white frost, with frozen dew and ice formations visible.

Advertisement

Social media users from different parts of the state and country shared updates about weather conditions in their areas.

Advertisement

Freezing Cold 🥶 Outskirts of #Gurgaon recorded -1.0°c with layers of ground #Frost everywhere on 12th Jan, 2026 A severe #Coldwave led to layer of Ice due to freezing of dew in sub zero temps ❄️ in open areas of #Delhi NCR, #Haryana #Rajasthan & #Punjab today pic.twitter.com/IxfvFYaxto — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) January 12, 2026

Advertisement

A user shared an image of frost, commenting, “Min of 1.1 with frost in Sainik Farms, New Delhi.” Another noted, “Rajasthan is also freezing.” A third pointed out colder conditions elsewhere, “Jalandhar rural might be even lower it’s so cold but no frost due to thick moisture fog.”

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Ayanagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 2.9°C, followed by Palam at 3.0°C, Safdarjung at 4.8°C, and Ridge station at 3.7°C. IMD predicts similar cold conditions will persist.