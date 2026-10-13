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Home / Trending / 'Gurgaon is not for beginners': Wedding mandap on wheels sparks questions over unusual setup

'Gurgaon is not for beginners': Wedding mandap on wheels sparks questions over unusual setup

In the now-viral clip, one can see a priest, a bride, groom and family members seated inside a truck

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:19 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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The unusual setup features a priest, a bride and groom, and family members seated inside a truck designed to resemble a traditional wedding stage. Credit: @IndianTechGuide
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Flowers, pink curtains and a mandap — a moving 'wedding truck' has caught the attention of people in Gurugram. Sparking curiosity online, visuals show an entire wedding ceremony taking place inside the decorated vehicle.

In the now-viral clip, one can see a priest, a bride, groom and family members seated inside a truck designed to resemble a traditional wedding stage.

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A video shared on X shows the truck moving along a road in Gurugram.

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The person recording the video expresses surprise at the sight, saying, “That’s why I say, Gurgaon isn’t for beginners. The people at Raymond have set up an entire wedding arrangement inside a truck, and a wedding is literally taking place right here, complete with the priest, the bride and groom, and their families. Wow!”

The vehicle also carries the Raymond name on its side, suggesting a link to the brand. However, the exact purpose of the setup and the amount spent on it were not disclosed in the post.

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Whatever they got paid for this, the cameraman deserves a raise too." Another commenter, “Ye toh sasta hi lag raha hai."

A third user praised the idea: “Nice concept no infra cost."

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