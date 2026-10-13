'Gurgaon is not for beginners': Wedding mandap on wheels sparks questions over unusual setup

Flowers, pink curtains and a mandap — a moving 'wedding truck' has caught the attention of people in Gurugram. Sparking curiosity online, visuals show an entire wedding ceremony taking place inside the decorated vehicle.

In the now-viral clip, one can see a priest, a bride, groom and family members seated inside a truck designed to resemble a traditional wedding stage.

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A video shared on X shows the truck moving along a road in Gurugram.

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The person recording the video expresses surprise at the sight, saying, “That’s why I say, Gurgaon isn’t for beginners. The people at Raymond have set up an entire wedding arrangement inside a truck, and a wedding is literally taking place right here, complete with the priest, the bride and groom, and their families. Wow!”

The vehicle also carries the Raymond name on its side, suggesting a link to the brand. However, the exact purpose of the setup and the amount spent on it were not disclosed in the post.

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How much do you think they’re earning for this promotional act? https://t.co/h3SRy11XpB — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) October 10, 2026

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Whatever they got paid for this, the cameraman deserves a raise too." Another commenter, “Ye toh sasta hi lag raha hai."

A third user praised the idea: “Nice concept no infra cost."