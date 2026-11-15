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Home / Trending / Haryana man fined Rs 2,000 for 'overspeeding in Atlantic Ocean', Noida Traffic Police respond

Haryana man fined Rs 2,000 for 'overspeeding in Atlantic Ocean', Noida Traffic Police respond

The latitude and longitude in challan were listed as 0°N and 0°E, coordinates that point to a location in the Atlantic Ocean, commonly known as Null Island

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:25 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Anujeet Shivam shared a picture of the challan along with details of the incident on his X account.
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A speeding challan from Uttar Pradesh has left a Haryana man questioning both the fine and the technology used to issue it. The driver was fined Rs 2,000 for allegedly travelling at 101 kmph on the Yamuna Expressway, just 1 kmph above the permitted speed limit. However, what caught his attention was the location recorded on the challan: 'somewhere in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean'.

Wait, what? Yes, you read that right.

X user Anujeet Shivam shared a picture of the challan along with details of the incident on his account. According to the document, his black SUV was caught travelling at 101 kmph against the permitted speed limit of 100 kmph.

In his post, Shivam questioned the Rs 2,000 penalty for exceeding the limit by just 1 kmph. However, it was another detail in the speed gun's record that raised eyebrows. The latitude and longitude were listed as 0°N and 0°E, coordinates that point to a location in the Atlantic Ocean, commonly known as Null Island.

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The challan image showed the vehicle's registration number, recorded speed, speed limit and other details. It listed the date and time of the alleged violation as January 10, 2026, at around 3:13 pm.

Questioning the accuracy of the record, Shivam tagged Noida Traffic Police and Uttar Pradesh Traffic Police, asking whether this was how road safety was supposed to work.

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Noida Traffic Police responded to his post, asking him to call the e-challan helpline number.

Mixed reactions online

Some users argued that a 100 kmph speed limit is the maximum permitted speed, not a target motorists are entitled to reach, and that even a 1 kmph violation could attract a challan.

Others questioned why the driver was disputing the penalty when the recorded speed was above the limit.

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One user also claimed that speed radars typically have a 5-kmph error allowance built in, suggesting that the vehicle may actually have been travelling faster when it was flagged.

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