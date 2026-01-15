DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Haryana man’s heartwarming gesture: Grandparents’ sky-high Dubai adventure goes viral

Haryana man’s heartwarming gesture: Grandparents’ sky-high Dubai adventure goes viral

Ankit, a man from Haryana, has gone viral on social media for taking his grandparents to Dubai’s breath-taking infinity pool

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:26 PM Jan 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The video, shared on Instagram, captures the serene moment as they relax in the pool, surrounded by Dubai’s stunning skyline. Photo: Instagram/ @ankitranabigmouth
Advertisement

Ankit, a man from Haryana, has gone viral on social media for taking his grandparents to Dubai’s breath-taking infinity pool. The video, shared on Instagram, captures the serene moment as they relax in the pool, surrounded by Dubai’s stunning skyline. Ankit’s grandparents are seen smiling and enjoying the experience, with his grandmother experiencing a sky-high infinity pool for the first time.

Advertisement

The video has touched many hearts online, with viewers praising Ankit for prioritising family and creating meaningful memories. Comments range from “This is what real success looks like” to “Their happiness is priceless”. Many users pointed out how rare it is to see elders experiencing something new and adventurous later in life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts