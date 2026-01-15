Haryana man’s heartwarming gesture: Grandparents’ sky-high Dubai adventure goes viral

Ankit, a man from Haryana, has gone viral on social media for taking his grandparents to Dubai’s breath-taking infinity pool. The video, shared on Instagram, captures the serene moment as they relax in the pool, surrounded by Dubai’s stunning skyline. Ankit’s grandparents are seen smiling and enjoying the experience, with his grandmother experiencing a sky-high infinity pool for the first time.

The video has touched many hearts online, with viewers praising Ankit for prioritising family and creating meaningful memories. Comments range from “This is what real success looks like” to “Their happiness is priceless”. Many users pointed out how rare it is to see elders experiencing something new and adventurous later in life.

