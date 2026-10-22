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Home / Trending / Haryana monkey carrying Rs 51,000 reward captured, sparks outrage as crowd seen slapping it

Haryana monkey carrying Rs 51,000 reward captured, sparks outrage as crowd seen slapping it

Clip draws massive backlash online over the alleged inhuman treatment of the captured animal

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:39 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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A monkey that had been biting people and scaring residents in Hathin, Haryana, was finally captured after nearly 10 days of chaos. Credit: @PunitaS44575106/X
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A recent incident in Hathin, Haryana, has gone viral on social media wherein a monkey that had allegedly been biting people and frightening residents was captured after nearly 10 days of chaos. A reward of Rs 51,000 had been announced by the husband of the Hathin Municipal Council chairperson.

The capture brought relief to residents, who can now breathe easier with the monkey no longer roaming the streets.

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However, the viral video shows the alleged beating and confinement of the captured monkey and that has triggered widespread outrage, with animal rights advocates demanding an investigation into the alleged cruelty and accountability for those responsible.

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The incident has also raised questions about the authorities’ response to human-monkey conflict and the need to ensure that animals are handled lawfully and humanely. The clip has drawn massive backlash online over the alleged inhuman treatment of the captured animal.

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Reports of rhesus macaques attacking residents and damaging property have highlighted concerns over public safety. Animal welfare advocates, however, maintain that such incidents must be addressed through lawful and humane measures.

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