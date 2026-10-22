Haryana monkey carrying Rs 51,000 reward captured, sparks outrage as crowd seen slapping it

A recent incident in Hathin, Haryana, has gone viral on social media wherein a monkey that had allegedly been biting people and frightening residents was captured after nearly 10 days of chaos. A reward of Rs 51,000 had been announced by the husband of the Hathin Municipal Council chairperson.

The capture brought relief to residents, who can now breathe easier with the monkey no longer roaming the streets.

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However, the viral video shows the alleged beating and confinement of the captured monkey and that has triggered widespread outrage, with animal rights advocates demanding an investigation into the alleged cruelty and accountability for those responsible.

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The incident has also raised questions about the authorities’ response to human-monkey conflict and the need to ensure that animals are handled lawfully and humanely. The clip has drawn massive backlash online over the alleged inhuman treatment of the captured animal.

A Monkey Captured and Beaten by a Crowd in Haryana — Cruelty Must Not Go Unpunished The disturbing incident of a monkey being captured and beaten by a crowd in Haryana raises serious concerns about animal cruelty and wildlife protection. An animal in distress is not an object for public amusement. Surrounding, capturing and violently beating a helpless creature causes unnecessary pain and suffering. Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 expressly addresses acts such as beating, torturing or otherwise subjecting an animal to unnecessary pain or suffering. (IndiaCode) Depending on the species and circumstances, provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 may also be attracted. Several macaque species are specifically protected under the Act. (IndiaCode) The authorities should identify those responsible, preserve the available video evidence, rescue and medically examine the animal, and take appropriate legal action. Violence against a voiceless animal is not entertainment. It is cruelty—and cruelty must have consequences. #StopAnimalCruelty #AnimalRights #WildlifeProtection #Haryana #JusticeForAnimals #PreventionOfCrueltyToAnimals #WildlifeCrime #SpeakForTheVoiceless @DGPHaryana @police_haryana @cmohry — Adv Punita Jha (@PunitaS44575106) October 20, 2026

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Reports of rhesus macaques attacking residents and damaging property have highlighted concerns over public safety. Animal welfare advocates, however, maintain that such incidents must be addressed through lawful and humane measures.