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Home / Trending / Haryana's Murthal introduces 'robot waiter' at dhaba, draws crowds

Haryana's Murthal introduces 'robot waiter' at dhaba, draws crowds

The bot can function for around one-and-a-half to two hours on a single charge

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:31 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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A dhaba in Haryana's Murthal has caught social media attention after it introduced a robot waiter to serve customers. Resham Dhaba in Sonepat is making waves online after a video of the machine delivering food to diners went viral.

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In the video, the robot is seen carrying a tray of samosas and making its way to a customer's table. With red LED eyes and a futuristic design, the machine has become an instant attraction. Children were seen watching the robot with curiosity.

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How does it work?

Once an order is prepared, the food is placed on the robot's tray, after which it travels to the designated table along a pre-set route using its navigation software. Built with a fibre exterior, the robot's LED-lit eyes give it a distinctive, character-like appearance. According to Resham Dhaba manager, the robot operates on specialised software and can also be remotely controlled when required. A dedicated team monitors its performance and intervenes whenever necessary. Developed with the assistance of a Bengaluru-based team, the robot can function for around one-and-a-half to two hours on a single charge.

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