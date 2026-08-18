Hawk travels by Mumbai local train perched on Nihang Sikh woman's turban
The unusual incident was reportedly recorded on August 15, 2026, on a local train running between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kalyan
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Those who have travelled by the Mumbai local train know that it's never an ordinary journey. One is bound to come across something extraordinary.
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This time, too, commuters aboard a packed Mumbai local train were left astonished after they spotted a hawk travelling inside a compartment, calmly perched on the turban of a female Nihang Sikh passenger.
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The unusual incident was reportedly recorded on August 15, 2026, on a local train running between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) and Kalyan.
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A video of the encounter, shared on Instagram by user Akshay Palav, has since gone viral across social media.
The 40-second clip shows the bird sitting steadily atop the woman's turban while fellow passengers are watching and filming the bird.
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