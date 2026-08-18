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Home / Trending / Hawk travels by Mumbai local train perched on Nihang Sikh woman's turban

Hawk travels by Mumbai local train perched on Nihang Sikh woman's turban

The unusual incident was reportedly recorded on August 15, 2026, on a local train running between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kalyan

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:54 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Those who have travelled by the Mumbai local train know that it's never an ordinary journey. One is bound to come across something extraordinary.

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This time, too, commuters aboard a packed Mumbai local train were left astonished after they spotted a hawk travelling inside a compartment, calmly perched on the turban of a female Nihang Sikh passenger.

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The unusual incident was reportedly recorded on August 15, 2026, on a local train running between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST) and Kalyan.

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A video of the encounter, shared on Instagram by user Akshay Palav, has since gone viral across social media.

The 40-second clip shows the bird sitting steadily atop the woman's turban while fellow passengers are watching and filming the bird.

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