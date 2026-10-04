'He chants better than me': US man recites entire Hanuman Chalisa at 2x speed

A man from the US has caught viewers' attention with an unusual performance after reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at twice the usual speed. Wait, what?

Meet Nick Dearman, who is currently based in Texas. He shared a video on Instagram announcing that he would attempt to recite the devotional hymn in 2x speed.

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In the video you can see how Nick remains focused as he goes through the verses. Despite the fast pace, he appeared completely in control, transitioning smoothly from one line to the next without missing a word.

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He maintained the same speed and rhythm throughout the performance, completing the Hanuman Chalisa without any visible hesitation.

Nick captioned the video: “You can Google the lyrics.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Dearman - Neurodivergent Holistic Health Coach (@neurodivergent_nick)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “He chants the Hanuman Chalisa better than me.” Another reacted, “Really very nice to listen Hanuman chalisa so accurately from an American.”