Heartbreaking video: MP mother allegedly forced to mop govt hospital floor after failing to pay for sick child’s treatment

A disturbing incident at the District Hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, has sparked outrage after a video showing the mother of a sick child mopping the hospital floor went viral on social media. The incident has raised questions about the hospital’s sanitation arrangements and the conduct of its staff.

प्रदेशवासियों, यह दृश्य #दमोह के सरकारी अस्पताल का है! पोंछा लगा रही महिला मरीज़ की मां है! यह लाचारी की इंतहा है! मुख्यमंत्री जी, क्या स्टाफ नहीं है? या तनख्वाह नहीं मिल रही है? या धन करप्शन-कमीशन में जा रहा है? @DrMohanYadav51 https://t.co/8eyp4bWrRV — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) October 11, 2026

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What happened at Damoh District Hospital?

According to available information, 58-year-old Halki Bahu, a resident of Simaria village in the Tejgarh area, had brought her son to the hospital for treatment after he developed diarrhoea.

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It is alleged that after the floor became dirty, a nurse on duty instructed the woman to clean it herself. The video circulating on social media shows the mother mopping the floor, triggering criticism over the treatment allegedly meted out to her at the government facility.

Congress targets Madhya Pradesh government

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari criticised the government over the incident, describing the visuals as a reflection of the helplessness of ordinary people.

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In a social media post, Patwari questioned whether government hospitals were facing a shortage of staff, whether employees were being paid on time, or whether corruption was affecting the use of public funds.

55 sanitation workers deployed at hospital

The incident has also raised questions about the hospital’s sanitation arrangements. Around 55 personnel, including 52 sanitation workers and three supervisors, have reportedly been deployed through an outsourced agency to maintain cleanliness at the facility.

The agency is said to receive around Rs 8 lakh a month for its services.

Despite this arrangement, the alleged incident has prompted questions about the hospital administration’s functioning and the responsibilities of the staff and outsourced workers.

Show-cause notices issued

Civil Surgeon Dr Prahlad Patel said action would be taken in the matter. The hospital administration has issued show-cause notices to the nursing officer concerned, the cleaning agency and the assistant hospital administrator.

Meanwhile, the woman’s son reportedly showed improvement after receiving treatment and was discharged from the hospital.

An investigation into the incident is underway.