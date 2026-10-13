DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / Heartbreaking video: MP mother allegedly forced to mop govt hospital floor after failing to pay for sick child’s treatment

Heartbreaking video: MP mother allegedly forced to mop govt hospital floor after failing to pay for sick child’s treatment

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:23 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mother of sick child allegedly made to mop floor; notices issued to staff, cleaning agency
Advertisement

A disturbing incident at the District Hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, has sparked outrage after a video showing the mother of a sick child mopping the hospital floor went viral on social media. The incident has raised questions about the hospital’s sanitation arrangements and the conduct of its staff.

Advertisement

What happened at Damoh District Hospital?

According to available information, 58-year-old Halki Bahu, a resident of Simaria village in the Tejgarh area, had brought her son to the hospital for treatment after he developed diarrhoea.

Advertisement

It is alleged that after the floor became dirty, a nurse on duty instructed the woman to clean it herself. The video circulating on social media shows the mother mopping the floor, triggering criticism over the treatment allegedly meted out to her at the government facility.

Congress targets Madhya Pradesh government

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari criticised the government over the incident, describing the visuals as a reflection of the helplessness of ordinary people.

Advertisement

In a social media post, Patwari questioned whether government hospitals were facing a shortage of staff, whether employees were being paid on time, or whether corruption was affecting the use of public funds.

55 sanitation workers deployed at hospital

The incident has also raised questions about the hospital’s sanitation arrangements. Around 55 personnel, including 52 sanitation workers and three supervisors, have reportedly been deployed through an outsourced agency to maintain cleanliness at the facility.

The agency is said to receive around Rs 8 lakh a month for its services.

Despite this arrangement, the alleged incident has prompted questions about the hospital administration’s functioning and the responsibilities of the staff and outsourced workers.

Show-cause notices issued

Civil Surgeon Dr Prahlad Patel said action would be taken in the matter. The hospital administration has issued show-cause notices to the nursing officer concerned, the cleaning agency and the assistant hospital administrator.

Meanwhile, the woman’s son reportedly showed improvement after receiving treatment and was discharged from the hospital.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts