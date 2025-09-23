Heartwarming photos: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted on family stroll in London with son Akaay
Pictures shared by fan club captured candid moment of family enjoying peaceful walk in city
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of India’s most beloved celebrity couples, have been spending quality time in London, away from the media spotlight.
Recently, a few heartwarming pictures of the couple with their baby boy, Akaay, surfaced online, sending fans into a frenzy over their adorable family outing.
A collage shared by a fan club captured a candid moment of the family enjoying a peaceful walk on a street in London.
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma were spotted in London, a few days back. pic.twitter.com/7Db7G4NCN1
— Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) September 23, 2025
In the pictures, Anushka is seen pushing Akaay’s stroller while Virat walks beside them. The actress kept it casual yet chic in a maroon oversized sweater, paired with fitted pants, her hair left open under a sporty white cap. Virat complemented his relaxed look in a brown sweater, blue pants and a stylish cap. One of the images also gave fans a glimpse of baby Akaay, bundled up in a cute blue sweater.
As soon as the photos went viral, fans flooded social media with love and admiration.
“He looks so happy and peaceful. The Indian paparazzi destroyed his privacy,” one user wrote.
He looks so happy and peaceful
India paparazzis ruined his privacy
— Kohlights (@88off94) September 23, 2025
Another commented, “They’re human too, they deserve to live a normal life. Moving to the UK was a good decision.”
They are humans too!
They also want to live like normal people.
Good decision to shift to uk!
— Harsh Gupta 🇮🇳 (@iamharshgupta_) September 23, 2025
A third fan gushed, “Such simplicity… you’d never guess he’s the most famous cricketer in the world!”
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now