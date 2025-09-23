DT
Heartwarming photos: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted on family stroll in London with son Akaay

Pictures shared by fan club captured candid moment of family enjoying peaceful walk in city

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:19 PM Sep 23, 2025 IST
Photo: @Trend_VKohli/X
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of India’s most beloved celebrity couples, have been spending quality time in London, away from the media spotlight.

Recently, a few heartwarming pictures of the couple with their baby boy, Akaay, surfaced online, sending fans into a frenzy over their adorable family outing.

A collage shared by a fan club captured a candid moment of the family enjoying a peaceful walk on a street in London.

In the pictures, Anushka is seen pushing Akaay’s stroller while Virat walks beside them. The actress kept it casual yet chic in a maroon oversized sweater, paired with fitted pants, her hair left open under a sporty white cap. Virat complemented his relaxed look in a brown sweater, blue pants and a stylish cap. One of the images also gave fans a glimpse of baby Akaay, bundled up in a cute blue sweater.

As soon as the photos went viral, fans flooded social media with love and admiration.

“He looks so happy and peaceful. The Indian paparazzi destroyed his privacy,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “They’re human too, they deserve to live a normal life. Moving to the UK was a good decision.”

A third fan gushed, “Such simplicity… you’d never guess he’s the most famous cricketer in the world!”

