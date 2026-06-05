'Her requests were not bothersome': Vietnamese waiter supports Indian tourist amid online criticism

In a now viral video, a Vietnamese waiter has earned widespread praise online after defending an Indian tourist who faced criticism for repeatedly asking if her meal was strictly vegetarian. The incident took place at a restaurant on Hanoi’s famous Train Street.

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In the clip, the woman is seen asking the waiter several times if her food contained any meat, fish, or eggs. Several social media users criticised her, arguing that she should not have questioned the staff repeatedly or chosen to dine at the restaurant if she had concerns.

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The video, shared by travel content creators Harshada and her husband Pratik, featured the caption: “POV: When she wasn't ready to trust the waiter, he had to unlock a new level of convincing.”

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However, the waiter assured her that the dish was entirely vegetarian. “Only vegetables. No meat, no fish, no egg. I know you are nervous, but I swear it is only vegetables,” he told her.

Adding to the couple’s surprise, as the debate gained traction online, the waiter, who uses the Instagram handle @_thomas.wgz, stepped in to support the customer.

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"Hi, I'm the server featured in that video. I feel truly honoured to welcome valued guests to our restaurant. Our job is to do our best to meet our customers' needs, and I did not find her requests bothersome at all," the server said. "I understood that she simply wanted to make sure the food she ordered was prepared as she expected. To me, it was a completely ordinary and understandable situation, nothing more than a normal interaction between a customer and a server."

Watch the video here: