Here’s a viral Instagram hack you can use to tell whether eggs have gone bad or not without cracking them

Eggs are a highly nutritious food and an excellent source of protein, packed with essential nutrients like high-quality protein, vitamins B12 and D, selenium, and choline, which supports brain health. Beyond their nutrition, eggs are incredibly versatile in the kitchen — they can be boiled, scrambled, poached, baked, or used as a binding or leavening agent in countless recipes, from breakfast dishes to baked goods and savory meals.

Even when eggs are properly stored in the fridge, they don’t always show outward signs of spoilage. Sometimes, an egg can go bad inside while still looking perfectly normal on the outside. To avoid ruining a batch with a rotten one, how can you tell if an egg is no longer safe to use?

A viral video from fitness influencer Pranav Jandial shares a simple hack one can use to find out. Start by turning on your phone’s flashlight and laying it flat on a surface with the light facing up. Place the egg directly on top of the light. A fresh egg will emit a warm, yellowish glow from the inside, indicating it's still good. If the egg appears dark or barely lets any light through, it’s likely gone bad. To confirm the method, the person testing it cracked open the dim egg—and it was indeed rotten.

The video quickly gained popularity, amassing over 1 million views on Instagram. Many viewers took to the comments to express their gratitude for the helpful tip.

One comment read, “Much needed info ❤️ thanks.” Another user shared a different method, saying, “My mother cracks it open in separate small bowl and then puts it into the rest of the eggs.” Someone else then commented, “Yeah, I would never have the time to check it with the water in the bowl, this is a pretty short , quick and foolproof hack. Works everytime.”

Meanwhile, in a concerning comment, a fourth user said, “Ohhh teri, bad egg bhi hota hai kya..😅.”