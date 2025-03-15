Here’s the Indonesian song trending in India: 0 per cent understanding but 100 per cent vibes

A performance of the song “Culik Aku Dong” by Indonesian singer Silvy Kumalasari has been going viral in India, with countless netizens vibing to the catchy tune despite not understanding a single word of the lyrics. The song’s infectious rhythm and Kumalasari’s mesmerising stage presence have struck a chord with audiences across social media platforms, sparking a wave of admiration and enthusiasm from fans around the world.

Kumalasari’s live performance of the song, which was filmed in Berkah Talenta, a recording studio in Indonesia’s East Java, has quickly become an online sensation. The performance features a lively and spirited Kumalasari, whose sultry dance moves and engaging expressions have added an undeniable charm to the song. Her band, equally energetic and joyful, complements the performance, creating an atmosphere of pure celebration and excitement that fans can't get enough of.

The visual appeal, combined with the song's catchy hook, has made the video a social media hit. People from all corners of the globe have been reposting it, creating a ripple effect of viral content. What’s most striking is how a song in an entirely different language has connected so deeply with Indian audiences, especially those in South India. The video has resonated particularly well with people from Tamil Nadu, where the love for the performance has been expressed in enthusiastic comments and reposts.

