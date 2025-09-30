DT
Home / Trending / Here’s why Donald Trump is trending in West Bengal this Durga Puja

Here’s why Donald Trump is trending in West Bengal this Durga Puja

A lifelike idol reimagines the US president as the demon ‘Mahishasura’

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:52 PM Sep 30, 2025 IST
Via facebook/SoumavosCretion
Amid the beats of the dhaks (drums) during the ongoing Durga Puja festivities in West Bengal, an unlikely ‘Mahishasura’ is become a major attraction for Pandal hoppers in Bahrampur.

As concerns rage in India over the ramifications of US President Donald Trump imposing 50 per cent additional tariffs, a Durga puja pandal in Bahrampur has reimagined Trump as the demon ‘Mahishasura’ with a lifelike idol of the politician, with orange undertones and other elements.

But there is another spin to the story. While Asim Pal, the artist who created the idol termed it a “coincidence”, the Pandal organisers had a contradictory take. “This decision is in response to the 50 per cent tariff that Trump has imposed on us, and the visa policy he has implemented. Our Prime Minister considered Donald Trump a friend. Trump has betrayed him. That is why he has been shown as a demon,’’ Pratik, a member of the Khagra Crematorium Ghat Durga Puja Committee told the media.

“Since yesterday’s inauguration, we have received a strong and positive response from our local community and neighbors. We see him as a demon because he betrayed India behind its back,” he added.

Coincidence or not, the idol is certainly a testament to how much global sanctions can impact not just local practices but also sentiments.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

