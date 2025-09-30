Here’s why Donald Trump is trending in West Bengal this Durga Puja
A lifelike idol reimagines the US president as the demon ‘Mahishasura’
Amid the beats of the dhaks (drums) during the ongoing Durga Puja festivities in West Bengal, an unlikely ‘Mahishasura’ is become a major attraction for Pandal hoppers in Bahrampur.
As concerns rage in India over the ramifications of US President Donald Trump imposing 50 per cent additional tariffs, a Durga puja pandal in Bahrampur has reimagined Trump as the demon ‘Mahishasura’ with a lifelike idol of the politician, with orange undertones and other elements.
Donald Trump as Mahishasura 😭 pic.twitter.com/1dBypSBfpb
— 🔺 (@Out5poken) September 27, 2025
But there is another spin to the story. While Asim Pal, the artist who created the idol termed it a “coincidence”, the Pandal organisers had a contradictory take. “This decision is in response to the 50 per cent tariff that Trump has imposed on us, and the visa policy he has implemented. Our Prime Minister considered Donald Trump a friend. Trump has betrayed him. That is why he has been shown as a demon,’’ Pratik, a member of the Khagra Crematorium Ghat Durga Puja Committee told the media.
“Since yesterday’s inauguration, we have received a strong and positive response from our local community and neighbors. We see him as a demon because he betrayed India behind its back,” he added.
Coincidence or not, the idol is certainly a testament to how much global sanctions can impact not just local practices but also sentiments.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now