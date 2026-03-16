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Home / Trending / Heroic young man saves Punjabi elder’s life with quick CRP at restaurant, watch viral video

Heroic young man saves Punjabi elder’s life with quick CRP at restaurant, watch viral video

Video sparks debate on making CRP training mandatory in schools

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:58 AM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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A touching video circulating widely on social media has sparked an online debate about why CPR and basic emergency training should be made a mandatory part of school education.

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The viral clip shows a young man stepping forward to help an elderly Punjabi man who suddenly suffered a medical emergency while sitting in a restaurant.

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In the video, the elderly man appears to lose consciousness, creating panic among the people present. Within moments, a young man nearby quickly realised the seriousness of the situation and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

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Remaining calm under pressure, he continues the life-saving procedure while others watch anxiously.

After several attempts, the elderly man begins to respond, bringing relief to everyone around. The emotional moment has deeply moved viewers across the internet, with many praising the young man for his courage, presence of mind, and willingness to help a stranger in need.

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Social media users have widely shared the clip, calling the youth a “real-life hero”. Many people are also using the incident to highlight the importance of teaching basic life-saving skills such as CPR in schools. They argue that if more people were trained in emergency response, many lives could be saved during sudden medical crises.

Health experts often emphasise that immediate CPR can significantly increase a person’s chances of survival during cardiac arrest, especially before medical professionals arrive.

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