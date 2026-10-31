His last message home: Karnataka man’s smile before fatal Badrinath helicopter crash

A smile for the camera and a breathtaking view of the snow-covered Himalayas — these were the final moments 41-year-old Prathapa Bachihalli Ningaraju shared with his family before the helicopter he was travelling in crashed in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday, killing all six people on board.

Shortly before take-off from Badrinath, one of Hinduism's holiest pilgrimage sites, Prathapa recorded two videos from inside the helicopter and sent them to his family.

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In the first, he smiled at the camera. The second captured the majestic, snow-clad Himalayan peaks outside the aircraft.

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Sent at around 1.12 pm, the videos would become his last messages to his loved ones.

Less than two minutes after take-off, the privately operated helicopter lost contact while flying towards Sahastradhara near Dehradun, officials said. At around 2.20 pm, the wreckage was spotted near Chai village in the Joshimath area.

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All six people on board, including the pilot, were killed.

The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation and bearing call sign VT-HCX, was flying over the Joshimath valley when communication was lost, Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjit Singh Panwar said. The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) said its tracking system also stopped receiving the helicopter's location.

According to the District Emergency Operations Centre, an Army Signal Centre team spotted the helicopter in the Hathi Parvat area. Smoke was seen rising from the aircraft as it rapidly lost altitude.

Besides Prathapa, the other passengers killed in the crash were Arun Salunkhe, Sudhir K, HS Nataraj and Shankargowda VB — all from Karnataka. The pilot, 48-year-old Captain Himanshu Sabharwal, was from Delhi.

Salunkhe, 44, was an inspector with the Bengaluru Police's Central Crime Branch.

The bodies of the pilot and the five passengers were found near the wreckage. However, the difficult terrain and darkness prevented rescue teams from immediately bringing them back. Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash said the bodies would be taken to Joshimath on Saturday for post-mortem examinations.

Massive search operation launched

Soon after the helicopter went missing, joint teams of the police, State Disaster Response Force and the Army were dispatched from Pandukeshwar and Jyotirmath to trace the aircraft. Drone teams were also deployed from the district headquarters in Gopeshwar.

The DEOC said aerial reconnaissance of the crash site was carried out using UCADA helicopters, while an SDRF team was dispatched from Sahastradhara.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives and ordered a detailed investigation into the cause of the crash. He also directed officials to provide all possible assistance to the families of the victims and ensure prompt relief arrangements.

For Prathapa's family, however, the two short videos — a smile before take-off and the mountains outside his window — are now the final memories of a journey from which he never returned.