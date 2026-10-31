DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / His last message home: Karnataka man’s smile before fatal Badrinath helicopter crash

His last message home: Karnataka man’s smile before fatal Badrinath helicopter crash

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:09 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sent at around 1.12 pm, the videos would become his last messages to his loved ones.
Advertisement

A smile for the camera and a breathtaking view of the snow-covered Himalayas — these were the final moments 41-year-old Prathapa Bachihalli Ningaraju shared with his family before the helicopter he was travelling in crashed in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday, killing all six people on board.

Shortly before take-off from Badrinath, one of Hinduism's holiest pilgrimage sites, Prathapa recorded two videos from inside the helicopter and sent them to his family.

Advertisement

In the first, he smiled at the camera. The second captured the majestic, snow-clad Himalayan peaks outside the aircraft.

Advertisement

Sent at around 1.12 pm, the videos would become his last messages to his loved ones.

Less than two minutes after take-off, the privately operated helicopter lost contact while flying towards Sahastradhara near Dehradun, officials said. At around 2.20 pm, the wreckage was spotted near Chai village in the Joshimath area.

Advertisement

All six people on board, including the pilot, were killed.

The helicopter, operated by Trans Bharat Aviation and bearing call sign VT-HCX, was flying over the Joshimath valley when communication was lost, Chamoli Superintendent of Police Surjit Singh Panwar said. The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) said its tracking system also stopped receiving the helicopter's location.

According to the District Emergency Operations Centre, an Army Signal Centre team spotted the helicopter in the Hathi Parvat area. Smoke was seen rising from the aircraft as it rapidly lost altitude.

Besides Prathapa, the other passengers killed in the crash were Arun Salunkhe, Sudhir K, HS Nataraj and Shankargowda VB — all from Karnataka. The pilot, 48-year-old Captain Himanshu Sabharwal, was from Delhi.

Salunkhe, 44, was an inspector with the Bengaluru Police's Central Crime Branch.

The bodies of the pilot and the five passengers were found near the wreckage. However, the difficult terrain and darkness prevented rescue teams from immediately bringing them back. Additional District Magistrate Vivek Prakash said the bodies would be taken to Joshimath on Saturday for post-mortem examinations.

Massive search operation launched

Soon after the helicopter went missing, joint teams of the police, State Disaster Response Force and the Army were dispatched from Pandukeshwar and Jyotirmath to trace the aircraft. Drone teams were also deployed from the district headquarters in Gopeshwar.

The DEOC said aerial reconnaissance of the crash site was carried out using UCADA helicopters, while an SDRF team was dispatched from Sahastradhara.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives and ordered a detailed investigation into the cause of the crash. He also directed officials to provide all possible assistance to the families of the victims and ensure prompt relief arrangements.

For Prathapa's family, however, the two short videos — a smile before take-off and the mountains outside his window — are now the final memories of a journey from which he never returned.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts