‘Homework allergy’: 11-year-old Chinese boy gives cute excuses to skip homework

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 15

Children can find the most bizarre excuses to avoid homework. An 11-year-old boy from China has come up with a hilarious one and has left netizens chuckling out loud.

A video of the boy pretending to shed tears and sneeze over being allergic to the ‘smell of books’ has gone viral.

Amused by the boy’s cute tantrums, his mother filmed the incident and shared it on mainland Chinese social media, the South China Morning Post reported.

‘Homework allergy’: boy claims reaction takes 5 years to ‘incubate’ goes viral https://t.co/TUSIIiwgR4 — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) September 14, 2022

In the video, the boy keeps a tissue over his nose and pretends to shed tears. Trying to find a way to skip doing his homework, he tells his mother that he can’t stop crying as he’s allergic to the ‘smell of books’.

“What are you allergic to?” asks the mother to which he replies, “I’m allergic to the smell of books.”

His mother continues, “Are you saying you can’t do homework now? How can we stop, or ease the symptoms?”

Instead of coming up with a solution, he crumples up a piece of paper and puts it in one of his nostrils.

As soon as he does it, a tear starts rolling down his cheek followed by a sneeze.

However, when he declines his mother’s offer of visiting a doctor, she says, “Stop pretending! Pick up the pen.”

On being asked why he didn’t have an allergy for the past five years, the boy had a hilarious response as he says, “Because it was an incubation period.”

His fanciful tantrums left netizens in splits.

A user said: “Incubation period? Five years for the incubation period seems a bit long, hahaha!”

Another wrote: “The boy could be an actor when he grew up.”

Whether the boy was allergic to the smell of books or not, his ‘homework allergy’ left users amused and nostalgic.

#China