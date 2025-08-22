DT
PT
Horse, dog and zero worries: Meghalaya boy's ultimate school ride!

Horse, dog and zero worries: Meghalaya boy's ultimate school ride!

“A casual ride to school” was the video's caption
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:51 PM Aug 22, 2025 IST
twinklejoanna/Instagram
In a heartwarming display of childhood adventure, a video of a little boy from Meghalaya has captured the hearts of social media users.

The charming clip, shared by Instagram user @twinklejoanna, features the young boy riding to school on a horse, his backpack securely strapped on, while his loyal dog trots alongside him.

As the video gained traction, the viewers couldn’t help but express joy.

“If only I could also go to my school on a horse, while my pet dog would have followed. Just amazing," a user commented. “The way the dog follows is soo cute,” wrote another.

