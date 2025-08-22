In a heartwarming display of childhood adventure, a video of a little boy from Meghalaya has captured the hearts of social media users.

The charming clip, shared by Instagram user @twinklejoanna, features the young boy riding to school on a horse, his backpack securely strapped on, while his loyal dog trots alongside him.

As the video gained traction, the viewers couldn’t help but express joy.

“A casual ride to school” was the video's caption.

“If only I could also go to my school on a horse, while my pet dog would have followed. Just amazing," a user commented. “The way the dog follows is soo cute,” wrote another.