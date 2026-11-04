How Bollywood villain Danny Denzongpa built a Rs 40-crore brewery empire to keep Vijay Mallya out of the Northeast

Veteran actor Danny Denzongpa, born Tshering Phintso Denzongpa, carved a niche for himself in Bollywood by playing some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable villains. But away from the big screen, the actor built an equally impressive identity as a successful entrepreneur, turning a small brewery in his home state of Sikkim into one of India's major brewing businesses.

Born in Sikkim, Danny initially dreamt of joining the Indian Army. However, tensions along the India-China border in the 1960s and the brutality of war changed his plans. His mother, worried about his safety, urged him not to pursue a military career. Danny respected her wishes and turned towards his other interests, particularly music and acting.

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He eventually enrolled at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, where he pursued acting and also developed his interest in music. Starting with supporting roles in the early 1970s, Danny soon established himself as one of Bollywood's most formidable antagonists.

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Despite his growing popularity, the actor remained deeply attached to Sikkim. As fame brought increasingly demanding work schedules, he began missing home and decided to spend at least six months a year in his native state. Those extended stays eventually laid the foundation for his business journey.

How Danny built a brewery empire

Danny named his business after Yuksom, his village in Sikkim. In 1987, he established Yuksom Breweries, initially a small-scale venture aimed at generating local employment and contributing to the state's economy.

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What began as a regional operation gradually grew into a major business. Yuksom Breweries eventually became the third-largest brewery in India and the biggest in the Northeast, according to reports.

The actor expanded his business beyond Sikkim in 2005 by setting up Denzong Breweries in Odisha. In 2009, he acquired Assam-based Rhino Agencies Ltd for Rs 40 crore, according to a report published by The Economic Times.

The acquisition was also a strategic move. At the time, Vijay Mallya-led United Breweries was looking to strengthen its presence in the Northeast. Danny reportedly wanted to protect his company's foothold in the region, aware that competition from a much larger player could significantly affect his business.

For an actor who had spent decades in the film industry, the brewery business was increasingly becoming his principal source of income.

'They are my real bread and butter'

In a 2009 interview with The Indian Express, Danny was candid about the success of his business and its importance in his life.

Asked how his breweries were performing, he said, "Very well. Now I own three of them in Sikkim. They are my real bread and butter. Acting has happened by the way."

The statement offered a glimpse into the actor's priorities. While Bollywood had given him fame, his business ventures provided him with financial independence and the freedom to work on his own terms.

Danny has also spoken about his preference for a slower, less demanding professional life. In a 2018 interview with Scroll, he revealed that he avoided Mumbai during the summer months and preferred shooting in the city only between November and January.

"My conditions are that I will shoot only in the winter in Bombay, between November and January. Bombay summers are terrible. It is so uncomfortable that you can't keep your hair straight. You start sweating and everybody looks uncomfortable on the screen," he said.

He also spoke about his relaxed approach to work, adding, "Sometimes, I just don't feel like working at all. My pace has been very slow and very happy. I don't shoot on Sundays. I follow my heart, and I follow my impulse. I don't plan."

His successful business ventures have allowed him to maintain this independence rather than chase film roles or remain constantly in the limelight.

A Bollywood career spanning five decades

Although Danny has become increasingly selective about his film appearances, his contribution to Hindi cinema remains significant.

He played the principal antagonist opposite Rajinikanth in the 2010 science-fiction film Enthiran and later appeared in films such as Baby and Naam Shabana. His last major film appearance was in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai (2022).

Among his best-known films are Dhund, The Burning Train, Agneepath, Hum, Krantiveer and Ghatak.

In recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema, Danny was awarded the Padma Shri in 2003.