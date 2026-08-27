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Home / Trending / 'How did it get there?' Netizens ask after 'dogesh bhai' found atop 12-storey Gurugram building

'How did it get there?' Netizens ask after 'dogesh bhai' found atop 12-storey Gurugram building

Users demand CCTV footage

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:06 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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It's not everyday that you find a dog on the 12th floor of a building.

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Apparently, a street dog was found stranded on the 12th floor of an abandoned building near Subhash Chowk on Sohna Road. The canine was spotted on Wednesday morning, leaving residents baffled about how it had reached that high in the first place.

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The person who noticed the trapped animal immediately dialed 112 and coordinated with emergency responders. Haryana Fire Services arrived at the site within about 30 minutes, while a PCR team also assisted in the rescue operation.

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The dog was eventually brought down safely, bringing relief to everyone present.

The four-legged survivor was wagging its tail continuously as it returned to the ground. A video of the operation has since gone viral.

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However, the question remains — How did the dog end up on the roof of a 12th-floor building?

One social media user even suggested checking CCTV footage to determine whether someone had deliberately taken the dog there.

Another reacted, "Never try this again, dogesh bhai!!!” A third quipped, “The dog is happy!! He did it for fun!!”

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