How Indians are using AI to flirt: 55% in Delhi turn to chatbots for seduction tips

Artificial intelligence is increasingly becoming the new wingman in India’s dating scene, helping people polish their dating profiles, rehearse conversations, plan first dates and figure out what a potential partner’s cryptic text really means.

A survey by dating app Gleeden and market research firm Ipsos offers a glimpse into how comfortable urban Indians are becoming with AI-assisted dating. In Delhi, 55 per cent of respondents said they had used a conversational AI tool to improve their seduction techniques in the past 12 months. Mumbai followed at 49 per cent, Hyderabad at 48 per cent and Bengaluru at 47 per cent. The survey covered more than 1,500 respondents.

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From finding the right opening line to deciding what to say next, AI is increasingly serving as a digital sounding board for people navigating modern relationships. The butterflies may be real, but the words that accompany them could be generated by a chatbot.

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How Indians are using AI in dating

The Gleeden–Ipsos survey found that AI is being used at different stages of the dating process, from creating an attractive online profile to keeping conversations flowing.

In Delhi and Mumbai, 46 per cent of respondents said they had used AI in the past year to improve their dating or social media profile descriptions. The figure stood at 35 per cent in Bengaluru and 26 per cent in Hyderabad.

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AI is also helping people craft their messages. In Delhi and Bengaluru, 46 per cent of respondents said they had used the technology to optimise written exchanges with potential partners.

A separate gender breakdown from the survey, conducted in February 2026, found that 65 per cent of men and 60 per cent of women had used AI at some point to improve their seduction techniques. When it came to planning first dates, 64 per cent of men and 61 per cent of women said they had turned to AI for venue or activity suggestions.

The trend extends beyond flirting and profile makeovers. According to a separate report by dating app Aisle, based on responses from 8,240 urban Indian singles, 53.1 per cent of women turn to AI to discuss their feelings and relationship worries, while 37.3 per cent of Gen Z respondents said they had asked AI to decode a confusing text from a match.

Yet the enthusiasm comes with a contradiction. The Aisle report found that 24.3 per cent of respondents admitted to using AI themselves but said they would be bothered if their match did the same.

Different cities, different attitudes towards AI dating

AI may be finding a place in dating, but its reception varies across cities.

According to the Aisle report, 56 per cent of respondents in Bengaluru said they could identify AI-written text. Yet 88 per cent believed AI-crafted opening messages were inevitable.

In Delhi-NCR, 40.5 per cent of respondents said conversations with AI felt more meaningful than those on dates, pointing to the changing role of chatbots in people's emotional lives.

Mumbai respondents appeared more inclined to trust their instincts, with 69.1 per cent choosing intuition over AI. In Pune, 42 per cent said AI significantly boosted their dating confidence.

Authenticity remained a priority in Hyderabad, where 55 per cent of respondents preferred unfiltered profiles. Another 45.5 per cent said they would unmatch someone over an AI-generated photo.

Kolkata respondents, meanwhile, expressed strong opposition to using AI in dating, according to the report.

The findings suggest that while some daters welcome technological assistance, others remain wary of anything that makes online interactions feel manufactured.

Why are people turning to AI instead of friends?

For some, the appeal lies in convenience. For others, it is the freedom to discuss their romantic anxieties without worrying about being judged.

The Aisle report identified instant availability as the leading reason for turning to AI rather than friends, cited by 21.4 per cent of respondents. Another 18.3 per cent said AI would not judge them, while 12.1 per cent viewed it as more objective. A further 5.6 per cent said their friends were too biased in their favour.

Unlike friends, who may offer advice shaped by their own experiences and loyalties, chatbots can provide an immediate space to rehearse a difficult conversation, consider different responses or work through uncertainty about a budding relationship.

But there is a difference between using AI to find the right words and relying on it to navigate every emotional decision.

Can AI complicate real relationships?

Experts caution that excessive dependence on AI companions can blur the line between fantasy and reality. Overreliance may encourage unrealistic expectations of partners, obsessive behaviour, loneliness or feelings of inadequacy. Some people may also view the use of AI for intimate emotional exchanges as a form of infidelity.

The growing role of chatbots in personal relationships has also prompted wider debate about emotional attachment to AI and its potential impact on existing partnerships.

AI can offer suggestions, help people organise their thoughts and provide a confidence boost before a date. But it cannot replace genuine compatibility, mutual understanding or the vulnerability involved in building a relationship.

For now, AI is becoming an increasingly common dating adviser. Whether it helps someone break the ice or ends up scripting their love life depends on how much control they are willing to hand over to a chatbot.

The opening line might be outsourced. The connection, however, still has to be real.