How is SBI passbook evidence of India’s support to Argentina in FIFA World Cup final, well twitterati has a meme-laced reason

Chandigarh, December 16
Microblogging platform Twitter is too unpredictable to lap up any issue randomly to initiate a laugh riot over it. In a fresh, twitterati fuelled a peculiar streak where users drew parallels between FIFA World Cup finalist Argentina and India’s public sector bank SBI. They even pointed out how the ‘correlation’ between the duo made Indians support Argentina against France in the final clash on Sunday.
Netizens are sharing SBI passbook owing to its resemblance with national flag of Argentina. They are also calling the resemblance as reason of Indian football lovers to support the country. Moreover their love for Messi also remain a paramount reason to support the team.
The reason why Indians are supporting Argentina 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/YAYBsI58dW— Dr Shobha (@DrShobha) December 15, 2022
Reason why Indians support Argentina— We want United India 🇮🇳 (@_IndiaIndia) December 15, 2022
Indians feel if Argentina loose they will loose all their money 😉#India #FIFAWorldCup #GOAT𓃵 #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #Argentina #WorldCup2022 #WorldCup #finale #mumbai #Delhi #Kerala #TamilNadu #Karnataka #Bengaluru #SBI #Bank pic.twitter.com/CTi7TW5X3Y
State Bank of India (SBI) is also supporting Argentina 😆#FIFA #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup2022 #ArgentinaVsFrance #Argentina @TheOfficialSBI pic.twitter.com/4gRYXItziq— Maghfoor Ahmad (@maghfoormalkana) December 15, 2022
SBI's lunch time = Argentina's Whole Match https://t.co/u2kt12FyRX— Harshad (@_anxious_one) December 15, 2022
Official partner SBI , proud moment for india 😎#Argentina #ArgentinaVsCroatia #argentinafan #indianfootballfan #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup #FIFAWorldCup2022 #argentinaVsFrance #argentinaVsfranceFinal#sbi #sbibank @FIFAWorldCup @ArgentinaMFA @StateBankofInd @sbi pic.twitter.com/sGOfJ2O2L8— Goldie Balar (@i_m_Goldie) December 15, 2022
