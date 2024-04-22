‘How was the slap bro’: Pakistani athlete slaps India’s player, later raises Indian flag saying ‘this fight was for peace, we are not enemies’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 22

Pakistan athlete Shahzaib Rindh defeated India’s captain Rana Singh at the Karate Combat in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Saturday.

The winner was decided in the last round after Pakistan's Rizwan Ali and India's Himanshu Kaushik won the first and second match, respectively.

Pakistan athlete Shahzaib Rindh after winning the match came into the ring raising both Pakistani and Indian flags as his gesture of peace between the two countries.

Pakistan captain Shahzaib Rindh smashed a tight slap on India's Rana Singh ahead of their clash today in Karate Combat.



VC: Shahzaib Rindh #KarateCombat | #Pakistan | #ShahzaibRindh | #Dubai | #India pic.twitter.com/grBaCxemLm — Khel Shel (@khelshel) April 19, 2024

"This fight was for peace. We are not enemies, we are together,” Rindh said after the match, adding that: "We are divided by politics".

I want to thank Salman Khan for coming here. He's my superstar. I've been watching your movies since childhood. It's been a pleasure to fight in front of you. Thank you," he said.

After the match, Shahzaib also had the opportunity to interact with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who also couldn't resist lauding the athlete for his terrific performances.

Shahzaib's performance and his post-match gesture became a big talking point among fans on both ends of the border.

"Har Jaga 20 20 seconds Mai Knock out Kat daitay Ho yar," Bollywood star Salman Khan said to Shahzaib Rindh after the fight.@RindhShahzaib pic.twitter.com/vBcr5BjZbT — Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) April 20, 2024

Earlier, Rindh had slapped Rana while on stage during a press conference on Friday.

The video of the incident immediately went viral on social media. "How was the slap bro?" Rindh said after the clash during press conference.

