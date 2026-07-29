Kangana Ranaut has once again found herself surrounded with controversy — this time over her remarks describing Gen Z as the 'gutter generation' for allegedly abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the CJP protests.

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The actor-turned-politician’s remarks have sparked widespread backlash, with many users revisiting and sharing her past videos and statements. In one such clip that has gone viral, the National Award-winning actor is seen dancing rather ‘wildly’ at a party.

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Netizens didn’t hold back:

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A user wrote, "Ye kaun se sanskri nari dance hai. Hypocrisy ki bhi had hoti hai." Another reacted, "She's going crazy out there." A third commented, "This junkie drug addict is gonna now give lecture. Shut up."

Another posted, "She should have watched her old videos before commenting on other girls."

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A fourth wrote, “All I want to say is, "People who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones at others."

GenZ का मतलब है 'गटर जेनरेशन'। वे बदसूरत और भ्रष्ट हैं। पढ़ाई-लिखाई में अच्छे नहीं हैं।" - कंगना रनौत 🤢🤡🤡🤡 इस नशेड़ी के लिए दो शब्द जरूर लिखो pic.twitter.com/v3Un3Q1oDY — INC NEWS (@TheIncNews) July 28, 2026

What triggered the backlash?

Targeting the CJP-led agitation, the BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi had posted on social media, saying: "Here is a new generation of so called westernised Indian women. I call them Generation gutter." She added that some of the women protestors were "so ugly and corrupt that they can't be home makers either." “Never in my life I have seen so much ugliness in one place, these reels from GenZ protests are puke inducing.” Ranaut also took a swipe at CJP spokesperson Saurav Das by calling “him totally useless and unemployed”, to which he replied, “I don't have much to say about Kangana Ranaut, her own party members don't take her seriously.”