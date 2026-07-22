'Humanity is still alive': People across India send food via Swiggy, Zomato to CJP protestors at Jantar Mantar

Since June 6, 2026, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a satirical youth-led political movement, has been staging protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET 2026 paper leak.

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Over the past month, the movement has drawn support from students, actors, and political leaders. However, from the 31st day of the protest onwards, a different form of solidarity began emerging. People from across the country started anonymously ordering food for the protesters gathered at the site.

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Several videos of delivery partners arriving with food have since gone viral on social media. In one such clip, a Swiggy delivery partner said the order had been placed anonymously by someone in Mumbai specifically for the protesters. The same video also showed a young man from Bihar carrying packets of drinking water to the protest site.

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Another viral video captured a similar gesture, with food being delivered through Zomato after it was reportedly ordered by a supporter from Kolkata. According to the protesters, people from cities, including Delhi, Hyderabad, and several other parts of the country have been sending meals to express their solidarity.

The deliveries have included everything from pizzas and burgers to biryani, thalis, and other meals, turning the protest site into a symbol of nationwide public support.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid Ali Kazmi (@rashid.jpeg)

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Social media reacts

One user wrote, “India has hope. May God bless these unseen hands that are supporting the youth of our country.”

Another commented, “Democracy is dead, but humanity is still alive.”

A third user wrote, “So heartwarming. I am so proud of my generation.”

CJP requests supporters to stop sending food

As the number of online food deliveries and physical donations continued to increase, volunteers reportedly found it difficult to manage and distribute the overwhelming amount of food.

Responding to the outpouring of support, CJP appealed to people on X to temporarily stop placing food orders. “India is such a beautiful country with such beautiful people - thanks for sending food for protesters. We are so overwhelmed. But for today, we have received more than enough food - please don’t send any more!” CJP posted.