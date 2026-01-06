'Humein bahar nikalo': Hilarious 3 AM Blinkit rescue goes viral as Pune friends get locked out in balcony

A Pune man's late-night escapade has taken the Internet by storm! Mihir Gahukar and his friend found themselves locked out on their balcony at 3 AM, with parents fast asleep inside. Desperate for a solution, they called a Blinkit delivery agent, who turned out to be a real-life hero.

Shared on Instagram by Mihir Gahukar, the now-viral video carried the display text, “We got locked in our own balcony at 3am, so we did this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mihir Gahukar (@mihteeor)

In a viral video, Gahukar's friend guides the agent through unlocking the door and entering the house without waking up the parents. The agent's calmness and helpfulness earned him praise, with one user calling him a "true hero" deserving of a good tip.

A user joked, "Girls- I can't trust her we only know each other for 6yrs.... le boys- ha Bhai hum log lock h key udhr h andar aja n hume bahar nikal." Another reacted, "Vo kuch bhi galat kr skta tha but hats off to him for being a nice human."

Meanwhile, some users also voiced concern as the situation could have had a completely different and an (unhappy) ending.