Hilarious 3 AM Blinkit rescue goes viral as Pune friends get locked out in balcony

'Humein bahar nikalo': Hilarious 3 AM Blinkit rescue goes viral as Pune friends get locked out in balcony

Desperate for a solution, they called a Blinkit delivery agent, who turned out to be a real-life hero

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:01 AM Jan 06, 2026 IST
A Pune man's late-night escapade has taken the Internet by storm! Mihir Gahukar and his friend found themselves locked out on their balcony at 3 AM, with parents fast asleep inside. Desperate for a solution, they called a Blinkit delivery agent, who turned out to be a real-life hero.

Shared on Instagram by Mihir Gahukar, the now-viral video carried the display text, “We got locked in our own balcony at 3am, so we did this.”

In a viral video, Gahukar's friend guides the agent through unlocking the door and entering the house without waking up the parents. The agent's calmness and helpfulness earned him praise, with one user calling him a "true hero" deserving of a good tip.

A user joked, "Girls- I can't trust her we only know each other for 6yrs.... le boys- ha Bhai hum log lock h key udhr h andar aja n hume bahar nikal." Another reacted, "Vo kuch bhi galat kr skta tha but hats off to him for being a nice human."

Meanwhile, some users also voiced concern as the situation could have had a completely different and an (unhappy) ending.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

