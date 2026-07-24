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Home / Trending / 'Humne ek nayi river ka udghatan kiya hai': Gujarat man jokes as he's seen in neck-deep floodwater

'Humne ek nayi river ka udghatan kiya hai': Gujarat man jokes as he's seen in neck-deep floodwater

The viral Instagram video was apparently shot around 7 am

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:57 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Meet Shivan Singh, a bank employee and resident of Akshardham Residency in Valsad, Gujarat, whose recent video about his society gone viral on social media.

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In the clip, he can be seen standing in neck-deep floodwater outside his housing society. However, he chose to use humour to shed light on the severe impact of the ongoing monsoon rains.

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The viral Instagram video shows him surrounded by muddy floodwater that had risen almost to his neck. Singh states that the video was shot around 7 am.

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Ye meri society hai guys. Humne abhi abhi ek nayi river ka udghatan kiya hai hamari society mein (This is my society, guys. We have just inaugurated a new river in our society)," he jokingly said in the video.

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Moldives he bhaii." Another joked, “Boat leke aate hai."  A third reacted, “Inauguration to kar liya namkaran nahin kiya abhi tak river kaa."

Another commented, “Bhai sea view villa mein rehte ho. I am so jealous." An individual remarked, “Bhai umbrella leke bahar nikal, Barish Ka time hai, kahi bheeg na jaye tu."

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