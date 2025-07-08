‘I don’t like you guys here’: American man’s racist remark on Indians sparks outrage online

Indians facing racism abroad isn’t anything new. There have been many incidents of harassment and outrageous remarks towards them in the past ––and now, another incident has made it to the list.

A viral video from US has surfaced online recently, where an American Jewish man can be seen asking an Indian to ‘go back.’

The man racially questions, “why are you in my country,” “why don’t you go back to India.” He also passes abusive remarks such as ––“You guys are flooding all the white countries,” and “tired of these brown people invading all the countries.”

Anti Christian behaviors pic.twitter.com/VCsquG6ieg — Abrahamic Lincoln (@AbrahamicLs) July 6, 2025

The Indian man however do not respond to these remarks and calmly walks away, a move that is being appreciated by the internet.

The video was shared by the man himself via X, with the caption ‘anti-Christian behaviour. It soon went viral and became a subject to heavy outrage.

Powerless to do anything About it. 😂😂😂 What a waste of white power — FBA NEWS AND EVENTS (@FBA_NEWS_EVENTS) July 6, 2025

Chill bro. Why so much hate? Try and be a better human. — Nitesh Sharma (@nitesh1572) July 7, 2025