Home / Trending / ‘I don’t like you guys here’: American man’s racist remark on Indians sparks outrage online

‘I don’t like you guys here’: American man’s racist remark on Indians sparks outrage online

Viral video from US shows a man harassing an India guy and asking him to ‘go back.’
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:53 PM Jul 08, 2025 IST
Photo credit: Abrahamic Lincoln/X
Indians facing racism abroad isn’t anything new. There have been many incidents of harassment and outrageous remarks towards them in the past ––and now, another incident has made it to the list.

A viral video from US has surfaced online recently, where an American Jewish man can be seen asking an Indian to ‘go back.’

The man racially questions, “why are you in my country,” “why don’t you go back to India.” He also passes abusive remarks such as ––“You guys are flooding all the white countries,” and “tired of these brown people invading all the countries.”

The Indian man however do not respond to these remarks and calmly walks away, a move that is being appreciated by the internet.

The video was shared by the man himself via X, with the caption ‘anti-Christian behaviour. It soon went viral and became a subject to heavy outrage.

