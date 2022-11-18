‘I don’t need much makeup, I’m already good-looking’: Desi nani’s cute banter with make-up artist goes viral

Chandigarh, November 18
Elderly people with their cute banters often make our hearts fill with joy.
A similar video of an elderly woman’s conversation with a make-up artist has been doing the rounds on social media.
In the video, the woman can be seen waiting for her turn to get her makeup done. She donnes a vibrant pink lehenga along with some gold jewellery.
While she waits patiently, the make-up artist asks her about her desired make-up look, “Nani ji, makeup kaisa chahiye aapko? (Nani ji, what kind of makeup do you want?)”
The ‘nani’ replies, “Kuch nahi chahiye mereko bas thoda sa, halka halka. Main toh aise hi theek hoon. (I don’t want much, just a little. I’m pretty good without it.)”
A girl from the background compliments her that she’s already pretty (Aap to waise hi sunder ho). She confidently agrees to it with a smirky “Haaan”.
By the end of the video, she also asks the make-up artist to put some 'kajal' (kohl) on her. She then goes on to kiss and bless the artist.
Nani's wholesome response left netizens falling in love with her.
The video was shared on Instagram by make-up artist Jasmeen Kaur.
“Listen to her reaction after the makeup,” read the caption.
Watch the adorable video of nani's makeover here:
View this post on Instagram
Since being shared online, the video amassed over a million views with the comment section filled with sweet comments and heart-emojis.
