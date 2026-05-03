'I got slapped by a turtle': Diver shares underwater wild encounter, says 'This was getting crazy'

It’s not everyday that you get ‘slapped’ by a turtle. Wait, what?

Advertisement

Travel creator Christopher Chang recently shared a video on Instagram captioned 'I got slapped by a turtle,' wherein he actually gets one.

Advertisement

"It started out as a normal dive. Then this turtle came out of nowhere. Normally, you see a turtle and he just kind of cruises and then does his own thing," explained Chang.

Advertisement

"But this guy was different. No matter where I went, I would look around, and I just kept seeing him in the distance. When you're spending time with a creature in the wild in his natural environment, you're not just observing, you're feeling. You can feel their energy and kind of sense their vibe. And this guy's energy was weird."

"He kept coming straight at me, staring at me, almost like he wanted something from me. Over the years, I've had hundreds of turtle encounters, but never anything like this. This was getting crazy. He kept getting more and more comfortable around me and just swimming," said Chang.

Advertisement

"He's obsessed with me. After getting slapped. I decided to call it and wave the boat. I don't know what would have happened if I stayed in the water with him."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher Chang (@lifeoftopher00)

Netizens react:

A user joked, "He was like shut up. You make a lot of noise in someone else's home." Another wrote, "He's taking the video without Mr turtle's consent he has every right to do that."

A third commented: "Happened to me, I was watching and staying like 20 feet back in Kauai in snorkelling, and another one popped up right on me. I stayed still, and it came up and dapped me up, I swear to god."

A fourth said: "I got slammed in the back of the head by a small stingray when he jumped up on my surfboard as I was paddling out Hurt like hell, I thought I was hit with a frisbee hard until he jumped up again on my back and flopped around I realized what it was."