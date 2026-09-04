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Home / Trending / 'I saw floods, houses buried': Pastor's 2-month-old 'Nepal prophecy' video resurfaces after tragedy

'I saw floods, houses buried': Pastor's 2-month-old 'Nepal prophecy' video resurfaces after tragedy

The floods, triggered by a glacial collapse on August 26, sent massive volumes of water and debris downstream, reportedly killing more than 1,000 people

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:37 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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It has been over than a week since one of Nepal’s deadliest flash-flood disasters struck the nation. Meanwhile, a video posted two months earlier by a pastor has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and debate online.

The floods, triggered by a glacial collapse on August 26, sent massive volumes of water and debris downstream, reportedly killing more than 1,000 people and leaving thousands missing. Even days later, the death toll continues to rise.

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Series of warnings and predictions

Amid the tragedy, social media users have begun sharing a June 12, 2026, video uploaded by Pastor Perez Ndi on YouTube. Titled “Prophecies for Nepal”, the four-minute video contains a series of warnings and predictions about the country.

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One particular statement, made around the 1:26 mark, has attracted the most attention. In the clip, the pastor says: “I see flood, I saw water, people’s houses buried under water in Nepal. Pray for the nation of Nepal.”

The clip spread rapidly across social media platforms, generating mixed reactions. Some users described the apparent prediction as “shocking,” while others remained skeptical, calling it difficult to believe.

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“Today is June 12, 2026. I’m seeing a strong fire in Nepal, and I'm seeing a burning forest in Nepal. Watch out for the forest zones in Nepal. I’m also seeing strong earthquakes hitting Nepal, and this earthquake will be from 7 point, 8 points. I saw it kill a few people. I also saw floods; I saw water, people’s houses buried under water in Nepal. Pray for the nation of Nepal. I also see a political crisis in Nepal. I'm seeing political struggle in Nepal. I see a certain type of cold in Nepal that will give people sickness, and people will start coughing blood,” the man said in the video.

The Tribune could not confirm the details and the authenticity of the post

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “The flash flood happened Aug 26, 2026. Praying for Nepal.”

Another reacted: “Lord, have mercy on Nepal! Let the people turn to you, let them know that you are an awesome God.”

A third commented, “Yes, forest fires are happening here in Nepal from time to time. Please keep praying for the country Nepal and its people.”

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