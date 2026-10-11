'I was kidnapped, not arrested’: Dhruv Rathee’s first reaction after release from Delhi police detention

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has alleged that he was “kidnapped” by Delhi Police after being picked up from his residence in Gurugram ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar.

Soon after his release, Rathee shared a video on social media in which he said, “I was not arrested or detained, I was KIDNAPPED.”

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I was not arrested or detained, I was KIDNAPPED. Thank you for your support, here's the full story 👇 https://t.co/gcN8cAUOmY — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) October 11, 2026

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Dhruv Rathee's video statement

In the video statement, Rathee showed what he said was his Indian passport and criticised reports claiming that he was a foreign citizen seeking to participate in the protest. “I am an Indian citizen, and I have the same rights as a common citizen.”He alleged that on October 10, at around 7 am, while he was sleeping, his mother opened the door because several people were roaming outside. Claiming that they were not police officers but people in plain clothes, he said around 20 people suddenly entered the house.

“And before I could react, these people literally kidnap me. I am using the word kidnap here because this is not an arrest,” he said. He said he would have been detained “if I had gone to the protest”, alleging that “goons” were sent without nameplates to “kidnap” him.

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“They dragged me straight away and took me away. I mean, just imagine how a criminal is taken away. They dragged me from the bedroom. They took me down the stairs. I was badly injured here. There are such wounds all over my body,” he said.

Rathee also alleged that he was denied the opportunity to meet his lawyer. He said, “Have you heard of any democratic country where a common citizen who has not broken any law, who has only raised his voice for the truth, for the benefit of the country, who has demanded a better election commission, is taken from the bedroom of his house, kidnapped, his parents are beaten, and then taken away like this?”He said the situation was an “unofficial emergency” and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “turning the country into a dictatorship”.

“If this thing can happen to me, then it can happen to you, too. Think about it a little. For now, I am fine.”

Rathee also thanked activist Sonam Wangchuk for threatening a hunger strike if the detained people were not released.

“And I will keep raising my voice for the country in the same way. No matter how much you try to suppress. Jai Hind.”

Rathee was detained from his residence in Sector 56, Gurugram, on Saturday as police stepped up security across the national capital to prevent protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar for a demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He was released at around 3 am on Sunday, according to officials.

A police source said Rathee could be detained again or face further legal action if he attempted to reach Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders.

The detention took place amid a major security operation across Delhi ahead of the proposed CJP demonstration. Police sources said thousands of protesters were detained at multiple locations as authorities sought to prevent them from gathering at the protest site.

Several Opposition leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar, were also detained while attempting to join the protest.

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were detained on Saturday and produced before a Special Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt on Sunday. They were subsequently released on a surety bond with conditions to maintain peace and good behaviour for one year.

Police are also examining incidents of alleged assaults on personnel during the protest-related developments, with multiple FIRs expected or registered in connection with the incidents, officials said.