The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 just got a dash of Bollywood glamour! Emirates flight attendants took the cricket ground by storm, dancing to the iconic tune of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. The surprise performance had fans cheering and sparked mixed reactions online.

The viral video was shared by @aircrew.in on Instagram.

The clip shows the Emirates cabin crew members walking onto the ground in their signature red and beige uniforms, perfectly in sync with the music. As the familiar beats of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ fill the stadium, the group breaks into a well-coordinated dance, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

The performance reached its peak when the dancers recreated Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose, arms outstretched, to thunderous applause. But that wasn’t all — the crew soon transitioned into another beloved SRK number, ‘Shava Shava’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, turning the cricket ground into a mini Bollywood stage.

While many social media users praised the creativity and fun energy of the act, calling it “awesome” and “a refreshing break” during the match, others were less impressed. Some questioned the need for such performances at a cricket event, with one commenter asking, “Anything other than just dance everywhere every time? Isn’t it boring?” Another user admitted to feeling “secondhand embarrassment.”