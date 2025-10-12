DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / ICC Women's WC: Emirates crew dances to SRK's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Shava Shava'; fans love it

ICC Women's WC: Emirates crew dances to SRK's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Shava Shava'; fans love it

The video was shared by @aircrew.in on Instagram

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:36 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
aircrew.in/Instagram
Advertisement

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 just got a dash of Bollywood glamour! Emirates flight attendants took the cricket ground by storm, dancing to the iconic tune of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. The surprise performance had fans cheering and sparked mixed reactions online.

Advertisement

The viral video was shared by @aircrew.in on Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The clip shows the Emirates cabin crew members walking onto the ground in their signature red and beige uniforms, perfectly in sync with the music. As the familiar beats of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ fill the stadium, the group breaks into a well-coordinated dance, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

The performance reached its peak when the dancers recreated Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose, arms outstretched, to thunderous applause. But that wasn’t all — the crew soon transitioned into another beloved SRK number, ‘Shava Shava’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, turning the cricket ground into a mini Bollywood stage.

Advertisement

While many social media users praised the creativity and fun energy of the act, calling it “awesome” and “a refreshing break” during the match, others were less impressed. Some questioned the need for such performances at a cricket event, with one commenter asking, “Anything other than just dance everywhere every time? Isn’t it boring?” Another user admitted to feeling “secondhand embarrassment.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts